Cuba to present experiences in sustainable development

Cuba will share its breakthrough experiences on sustainable development by presenting its Voluntary National Report to the High-Level Political Forum for the first time in coming July, government authorities announced Tuesday.

Cuban Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) Minister Rodrigo Malmierca explained at the 4th Meeting of the Forum of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean on Sustainable Development , perfect moment to present to other regional countries Cuba-implemented solutions to common issues.

During his virtual speech, Malmierca addressed Cuba´s efforts in pursuit of the fulfillment of UN 2030 Objectives and Goals and to counteract the alarming setbacks and challenges that present circumstances have imposed on Latin American and Caribbean nations.

In this context, he explained the economic, commercial and financial US blockade impact on Cuba, tightened to unprecedented levels in recent years and particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, by imposing over 50 sanctions alone in 2020.

Such a policy, tightened during the Donald Trump administration, has hindered the arrival of medical supplies, nutrition supplements and food in Cuba, and also generated the Cuba exclusion from far-reaching service platforms in several sectors including tourism or telecommunications, among many other disadvantages, Malmierca condemned.

Malmierca claimed that despite of all this and under the guideline of the National Economic and Social Development Plan, Cuba is moving forward in its decision to leave no one behind and ratifies its commitment to health and life.

At the same time, he assured, Cuba is progressing in the development of five COVID-19 vaccine candidates, two of them Soberana 02 and Abdala, in phase III of clinical trials and in large-scale production, hoping to guarantee the world and Cuba´s health and safety.

‘For Latin America and the Caribbean, we hope that avenues or mechanisms will be implemented to facilitate fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, in order to protect vulnerable populations and not leave no one behind’, Malmierca stressed.