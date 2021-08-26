Cuba prepares for Tropical Storm Ida as it strenghtens in the Caribbean

Likewise, it oriented the rest of the demarcations to remain attentive to the evolution of the meteorological phenomenon, and particularly to the population it recommended to be aware of the information of Cuba’s Institute of Meteorology and the Civil Defense, through its different channels and the media.

According to information from the Cuban forecast center, the area of low pressure associated with the tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea became on Thursday the ninth tropical depression, and strengthened to Tropical Storm Ida late in the afternoon, with possibilities of continuing to intensify and reach the category of hurricane.

The tropical storm has been advancing towards the northwest. It maintains an extensive area of clouds with strong activity of showers and thunderstorms, which currently reach the southern portion of the eastern region of Cuba.

The Cuban institution added that atmospheric conditions are favorable for its development, which could occur as it moves northwest over the western Caribbean, approaching the Cayman Islands in the evening and the western region of Cuba and the Yucatan Channel on Friday.