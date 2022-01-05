5 de enero de 2022
Cuba praise the commitment of special education on its 60 anniversary

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Special Education in Cuba on January 4, PM Manuel Marrero stressed  on Twitter that development of this area of education is one of the great achievements of the Cuban Revolution and congratulated all those who dedicate their lives to this worthy work.

 Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, pointed out on the same social media that Special Education in the country is a work of infinite love.

He also congratulated the professionals and workers of this field, who from sensitivity, humanism and science, contribute to the learning and welfare of people with special educational needs.

According to sector authorities, there are currently 344 special schools, with more than 32, 000 students and 14, 000 teachers.

