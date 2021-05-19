Cuba pays tribute to Jose Marti on his 126th death anniversary

A tribute to Jose Marti on occasion of his 126th death anniversary will take place this May 19, at Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago de Cuba.

Flower wreaths will be laid on behalf of the Army General Raul Castro and the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel in the Jose Marti mausoleum.

Para #JoséMartí el primer pensamiento este 19 de Mayo, 126 años después de su caída en combate y de su testamento político: impedir a tiempo, «con la independencia de Cuba», la expansión del imperio sobre las tierras de América. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad pic.twitter.com/9ZrTC4MLSv — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 19, 2021

Esteban Lazo, president of the Council of State, and Cuban people will also send offerings to the most universal of all Cubans, who fell in front of the Spanish colonial troops shortly after the beginning of the 1895 War, organized by him, on February 24, 1895.

Lazaro Exposito and Beatriz Johnson, president and vice president of Santiago de Cuba Provincial Defense Council, respectively, will lead the tribute Santiago de Cuba´s inhabitants to the National Hero, accompanied by leaders of political, social and mass organizations, and will lay flowers at the graves of the founding fathers of the Cuban Revolution.

Jose Marti developed a commendable work in pursuit of unity, inside and outside the Cuban archipelago, to achieve the independence of the nation from Spain, hence the founding of the Cuban Revolutionary Party and the preparation of the 1895 War, as the only way to end colonialism.

Hours before his fall, on May 18, 1895, he wrote to his friend Manuel Mercado a letter considered his political testament, in which he alerted the danger of the United States over the lands of the continent and how the freedom of Cuba became necessary to prevent such expansion.

Every May 19, Cuba remembers the National Hero on the anniversary of his death.