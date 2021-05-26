Cuba participates in UNESCO’s 6th Meeting of States Parties to the 1970 Convention

Cuban ambassador to UNESCO, Yahima Esquivel Moynelo, is leading the Cuban delegation to the Sixth Meeting of the States Parties to the 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

According to the Cuban foreign ministry’s website (Cubaminrex), the event takes place from today until Wednesday, May 26, at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris.

Among the main topics on the agenda are the report on the implementation of the Convention, as well as the review and proposed amendments to the rules of procedure of the meeting of States Parties to the 1970 Convention.

In addition, they will follow up on the checklist of measures to be adopted by the competent authorities and institutions of the States Parties in case of theft of cultural property.

Lluraldi Cabas Mayor, first secretary of the Havana permanent delegation to UNESCO, is also participating on the Cuban side.

This international legal tool dedicated to the fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural property has been ratified by 140 States Parties.

Over the past five decades, UNESCO has worked on its implementation from key aspects such as advocacy to influence decision-making at the national level, technical assistance through training and capacity-building workshops for professionals and awareness-raising for educational purposes.

(Taken from ACN)