Cuba organizes National Fertility Survey to be carried out on April

Cuba is currently organizing a National Fertility Survey, slated from April 1-30, so some 15,000 homes will be visited across the country.

Director of the Center of Population and Development Studies at the Statistics and Information Office, Enrique Gonzalez, told Granma daily that four major regions of the country will be represented: the west, Havana, central and eastern Cuba.

This survey, in order to assess the trend of that variable, will interview subjects between 15 and 54 years of age on themes regarding sociodemographic and socioeconomic characteristics and couple’s relationships.

It will also address reproductive intentions, contraception, task distribution and the work-maternity-paternity conciliation, the official detailed.

The newly introduced technologies will make processing of data collected more rapidly, whereas the results will provide elements for the making of policies that stimulate fertility in Cuba, Gonzalez stressed.

Cuba will conduct this study for the third time (the first time was in 1987 and then in 2010), when a significant downward trend in the number of births in the nation was detected.

Over a decade ago, then-Havana province had the lowest gross birth rate, and the highest number of births were recorded in January, August, September, October, November and December. People between 20 and 24 years of age were the most fertile.