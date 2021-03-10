10 de marzo de 2021
Cuba: Nasalferon drug provides optimal results to fight COVID-19

Cubans who received Nasalferon drug in February (99.4 percent of 100,000) have shown optimal results to fight COVID-19.
With these data, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel proposed to make more use of this recombinant human IFN-alpha-2b-formulation for nasal administration to try to cut transmission, while vaccines are being completed.

During the meeting with the president with the scientists and experts, PhD. Hugo Nodarse, head of the Clinical Research Department at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), brought forward other key elements.

Among those who received the drug only 634 were infected with coronavirus, but fortunately they showed a positive progress.

Dr. Nodarse stressed that Nasalferon´s antiviral nature enables people, if they get COVID-19, to develop less aggressive forms; hence, it not only contributes to prevention but also to avoid more serious conditions.

Currently, this recombinant human IFN-alpha-2b-formulation is applied in Havana to those individuals who had contact with COVID-19 confirmed cases.

