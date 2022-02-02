Cuba mourns human and material losses due to landslide in Ecuador

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, mourned on Feb 1, the loss of human lives and other damages caused by a flood that occurred on Monday in Quito, Ecuador, with a preliminary death toll of 21 people.

Our condolences and solidarity to the brotherly Ecuadorian people, said Rodriguez Parrilla on Twitter.

Lamentamos profundamente las pérdidas de vidas humanas y otros daños ocasionados por el aluvión ocurrido en la zona de La Gasca, en Quito, Ecuador. Nuestras condolencias y solidaridad al hermano pueblo ecuatoriano. pic.twitter.com/GOzC8fqPWU — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) February 1, 2022

The heavy rains registered on Monday in the area of La Gasca, in the northwest of Quito, caused a landslide, originated in the foothills of the Pichincha volcano, which descended from the sector of La Comuna, down the slope of La Gasca avenue.

At 11:00 local time Tuesday, Quito authorities counted 21 dead, 16 missing and 46 injured, six of them in critical condition.

The Risk Management Service reported three houses totally destroyed, while members of the Fire Department, with the support of other institutions, continue with the search for missing persons.