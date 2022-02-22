Congratulations to those who carry out this extremely important work for the development of the tourist industry in our country, Marrero said on the social media.

February 21 marks the International Day of the Tour Guide, a vital profession in the tourism sector that promotes the cultural, historical and patrimonial potential of sites of interest in several countries around the world.

These professionals offer orientation and information to tourists and visitors about the culture, history, gastronomy and tourist sites in any corner of the planet, and with their work they contribute to boost tourism, which is an important economic activity in cities.