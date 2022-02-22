21 de febrero de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuba marksTourist Guide International Day

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Cuban PM Manuel Marrero congratulated on Twitter the country’s tourist guides, on a day in which the International Day of the Tourist Guide is celebrated.

Congratulations to those who carry out this extremely important work for the development of the tourist industry in our country, Marrero said on the social media.

February 21 marks the International Day of the Tour Guide, a vital profession in the tourism sector that promotes the cultural, historical and patrimonial potential of sites of interest in several countries around the world.

These professionals offer orientation and information to tourists and visitors about the culture, history, gastronomy and tourist sites in any corner of the planet, and with their work they contribute to boost tourism, which is an important economic activity in cities.

También te puede gustar

Cuba participará este viernes en la reunión del Consejo Intergubernamental Euroasiático en su condición de Estado Observador

Cuba will be Observer State at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

France condemns new crusade against Cuba in European Parliament

Dirigentes cubanos saludan Día de la Independencia en Vietnam

Cuban leaders greet Independence Day in Vietnam

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *