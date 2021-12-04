Cuba marks the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces

Honor y gloria para los 82 expedicionarios del #Granma que hace 65 años desembarcaron en Las Coloradas, dispuestos a ser «libres o mártires». Y nos hicieron libres a todos los cubanos. #CubaViveEnSuHistoria pic.twitter.com/OxPoA8L1rV
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 2, 2021
After landing, they were surprised and dispersed by Batista Army’s troops; they regrouped and formed the nucleus of the future Rebel Army that fought the dictatorship in the mountains of eastern Cuba until it triumphed on January 1, 1959.
Historiography records the moment of the reunion at Cinco Palmas, in the Sierra Maestra mountain range, when Fidel Castro, after a part of the combatants were reunited, with just seven rifles, exclaimed: ‘Now we do win the war,’ as an expression of faith in victory.
In honor of that date, FAR was officially founded in that day of 1961.
