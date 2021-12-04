4 de diciembre de 2021
Cuba marks the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces

Cuba commemorates today the Day of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the 65th anniversary of the landing of Granma Yacht expedition that began the guerrilla struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1952-1959).
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez  congratulated Cuban Armed Forces anniversary on his official Twitter account.

On December 2, 1956, the 82 expeditionaries, led by Fidel Castro, landed in eastern Cuba after setting sail from the Mexican port of Tuxpan on November 25.

After landing, they were surprised and dispersed by Batista Army’s troops; they regrouped and formed the nucleus of the future Rebel Army that fought the dictatorship in the mountains of eastern Cuba until it triumphed on January 1, 1959.

Historiography records the moment of the reunion at Cinco Palmas, in the Sierra Maestra mountain range, when Fidel Castro, after a part of the combatants were reunited, with just seven rifles, exclaimed: ‘Now we do win the war,’ as an expression of faith in victory.

In honor of that date, FAR was officially founded in that day of 1961.

(Edited from ACN)

