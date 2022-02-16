Cuba makes progress in legal document on food sovereignty

Cuba is making progress in the preparation of the Draft Bill on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security, which will be approved in Parliament in April 2022, according to a specialized website.

The website of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG) noted that it is a legal regulatory framework for the implementation of Cuba’s Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Plan, whose strategic axes are the reduction of imports and the development of endogenous resources on the territories.

One of Cuba’s priorities is to achieve food sovereignty in order to guarantee the availability, access and stability of food, for which reason the draft bill stipulates the specific obligations of the State to progressively achieve healthy and adequate food for the entire population.

This legal instrument has the technical and logistical support of the International Collaboration Project on Strengthening Public Policies for Sustainable Food Security in Cuba, of the Cuba Country Program, financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

For the first time, it will establish in the national legal system the concepts of food sovereignty, food and nutritional security, the right to healthy and adequate food, its principles and governmental obligations with respect to that right.

It also conceives the mechanisms to guarantee the quality and safety of food, the reduction of losses and waste, and the mobilization of educational, cultural and social communication systems to strengthen food and nutritional wisdom.

This process is taking place amid a complex situation in the production, availability, access, stability and consumption of food, due to the tightening of the economic blockade imposed by the United States, and the progressive deterioration of natural resources.