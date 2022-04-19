Cuba maintains decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases

In its Sunday report, the Ministry reported 292 COVID-19 cases, 110 fewer than those recorded on Saturday.

In all provinces, except for Pinar del Rio, the incidence rate of the disease has decreased in the last 14 days.

Health Minister Jose Angel Portal said that the Omicron BA2 subvariant predominates in the last sequencing. It is more transmissible but it does not have a different clinical behavior compared to the BA1 variant.

Almost all COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units and reported as seriously ill or in a critical condition are in these delicate health conditions because of their comorbidities and not because of the new coronavirus, he pointed out.

From March 2020 to date, 8,520 Cubans have died, so the lethality rate is 0.77 percent, a figure that is lower than that recorded globally.

In this context, the Ministry reported that 6,471,741 Cubans have so far received the booster dose against COVID-19.

To date, 10,646,976 citizens have received one dose of Cuban-made vaccines, 9,396,767 a second dose, and 9,087,291 a third dose.

Cuba accumulates 35,603,457 administered doses of its homegrown Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccines.