Cuba launches new Android App for animal welfare

A new Android application developed in Cuba in favor of animal welfare is now available at the national and international platform store APKLIS under the name of BACuba.
In addition, BACuba offers telephone numbers and e-mail addresses for any complaints, a basic care manual and other sections such as Adopt, My Pets and News, which will contribute to animal welfare in Cuba.
Decree-Law No. 31 on Animal Welfare was issued on April 2021 and regulates the principles, duties, rules and purposes regarding the care, health and use of animals, to guarantee their welfare.
