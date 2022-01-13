Cuba lauds India’s support against US blockade

The director of the Asia and Oceania Department at the Foreign Ministry (MINREX), Alberto Blanco, on Wednesday lauded India’s support Cuba’s fight against the United States blockade.

“The battle to the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US Government on Cuba has always had the determinate and firm support of India,” Blanco said in an event on the 62nd anniversary of bilateral relations.

The diplomat stressed that India’s contribution to Cuba’s efforts in the face of the complex international panorama caused by COVID-19 shows what can be achieved through cooperation and solidarity.

He pointed out that the exchange of visits by Cuba and Indian leaders is an expression of the high priority and importance given to bilateral ties.

In this regard, Blanco noted that the trip made in 2015 by then first Cuban Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel was an expression of the continuity of close ties; and in reciprocity Indian President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Caribbean island in 2018, he noted.

On that occasion, development potentials were found in the spheres of biotechnology, the pharmaceutical industry, health, education, sports and culture, he recalled.

Similarly, he added that bilateral cooperation is making progress, mainly in the area of renewable sources of energy, and natural and traditional medicine.