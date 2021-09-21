Cuba joins celebration of the International Day of Peace

The day before, speaking at the second moment of the debate on the Sustainable Development Goals of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the head of state called for renouncing selfishness and working together to transform the current unjust international order.

‘Building the world we dream of is a mammoth task, but it is possible if we renounce selfishness and work together to transform the current unjust international order into a fairer, more democratic and equitable one in which, at last, no one is left behind,’ Diaz-Canel emphasized at the forum.

Every September 21, the world celebrates the International Day of Peace, instituted by the UNGA, which promotes non-violence and a 24-hour ceasefire.

This year the focus is on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the intention of helping to recover, fostering resilience and transforming the planet into a more egalitarian, just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable and healthy one.

In particular, the UN notes that the health emergency hits disadvantaged and marginalized groups hardest, as revealed by the scope of vaccination against the disease.