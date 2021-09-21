24 de septiembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba joins celebration of the International Day of Peace

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said this Tuesday that his country joins the celebrations for the International Day of Peace, with the conviction that only peace will allow building a better world.
Through his Twitter account, the president ratified the Caribbean nation’s commitment to the defense of life, hope and reconciliation, ‘in the midst of a planet overwhelmed by COVID-19  and military conflicts’.

The day before, speaking at the second moment of the debate on the Sustainable Development Goals of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the head of state called for renouncing selfishness and working together to transform the current unjust international order.

‘Building the world we dream of is a mammoth task, but it is possible if we renounce selfishness and work together to transform the current unjust international order into a fairer, more democratic and equitable one in which, at last, no one is left behind,’ Diaz-Canel emphasized at the forum.

Every September 21, the world celebrates the International Day of Peace, instituted by the UNGA, which promotes non-violence and a 24-hour ceasefire.

This year the focus is on the impact of the COVID-19  pandemic, with the intention of helping to recover, fostering resilience and transforming the planet into a more egalitarian, just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable and healthy one.

In particular, the UN notes that the health emergency hits disadvantaged and marginalized groups hardest, as revealed by the scope of vaccination against the disease.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

Cuban President presides over Provincial Defense Council in Cienfuegos

President of Cuba highlights recovery efforts after earthquake

UK praises Cuba’s solidarity in the fight against COVID-19

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *