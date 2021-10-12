12 de octubre de 2021
Realizan centrales azucareros de Cienfuegos ejercicios con vista a próxima molida
Inglés | English

Cuba is repairing equipment for 2021-2022 sugar harvest

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

The Technical and Industrial Services Company (Zeti) is undertaking works in order to guarantee the start of sugar factories for the 2021/22 sugar harvest; said works also contemplate repairing nine turbogenerator steam turbines.

The company is also repairing 14 generator rotors, recovering commercial centrifuges rotors, making carbon brushes and rubber components, among others.

The general director of Zeti, Alina Sardiñas, recently gave statements to Prensa Latina saying they are fabricating and readying sugar cane and bagasse transporters.

2021 has been a follow-up to 2020 in terms of the hard epidemic situation and the worsening of the US blockade against Cuba, which made more complex the availability of material and financial resources and made it tenser for Zeti to fulfill its commitments, Sardiñas said.

In Sardiñas’ words, the collective over 5,000 workers-strong is conscious of the decisive role the company is playing in the start-up of the mills, which is why it has multiplied its efforts in order to contribute to this purpose.

The general director said they are working in finishing up the dwellings plan, which contributes to stabilizing the work force in the sector.

She stressed finally that Zeti has joined the works in neighborhoods and communities in the capital and other provinces, and is fabricating playground rides and repairing and building houses, schools, doctors’ consulting offices and others.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

Cuba reports 36 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 87 medical discharges 

Diaz-Canel thanks the world network for support against the blockade

Cuba condemns attack on Natanz uranium enrichment complex in Iran

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *