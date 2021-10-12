Cuba is repairing equipment for 2021-2022 sugar harvest

The general director of Zeti, Alina Sardiñas, recently gave statements to Prensa Latina saying they are fabricating and readying sugar cane and bagasse transporters.

2021 has been a follow-up to 2020 in terms of the hard epidemic situation and the worsening of the US blockade against Cuba, which made more complex the availability of material and financial resources and made it tenser for Zeti to fulfill its commitments, Sardiñas said.

In Sardiñas’ words, the collective over 5,000 workers-strong is conscious of the decisive role the company is playing in the start-up of the mills, which is why it has multiplied its efforts in order to contribute to this purpose.

The general director said they are working in finishing up the dwellings plan, which contributes to stabilizing the work force in the sector.

She stressed finally that Zeti has joined the works in neighborhoods and communities in the capital and other provinces, and is fabricating playground rides and repairing and building houses, schools, doctors’ consulting offices and others.