Cuba and the international community call for the end of US blockade

On the streets in Cuba and worldwide the call for the lifting of the US blockade still prevails, just days before the 60th anniversary of being such a hostile policy officialized against Cuba.

On Twitter, Cuba´s Foreign Ministry (MINREX, in Spanish) posted that in different cities such as Santa Clara and Bayamo, the Cuban people joined a caravan calling for the end of the economic, commercial and financial US blockade.

Villaclareños estremecieron la ciudad de Santa Clara con una caravana de solidaridad y amor contra el criminal bloqueo de EEUU Hasta la Plaza Ernesto Che Guevara acudió el pueblo para ratificar compromiso con lucha por el cese de esa política. #EliminaElBloqueo#60deResistencia pic.twitter.com/FxG2y5YRHd — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 30, 2022

Bayamo reafirmó clamor unánime por el cese del bloqueo. Los granmenses alzaron sus voces ante las mentiras fabricadas por EEUU para enmascarar atropello de su política inhumana contra nuestro pueblo.#60deResistencia #EliminaElBloqueo pic.twitter.com/FpbC6G12Y1 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) January 30, 2022

“Compatriots residing in Italy and friends of #Cuba build #Bridges of Love and call for the end of the US blockade against Cuba for over 60 years,” MINREX tweeted.

Likewise, the platform posted some actions that will be held in Brussels, this Sunday, where the Brussels Atomium Square once afresh welcomed Cuban residents and Belgians in solidarity, who bearing flags and banners called for the end of the hostile US measures on Cuba.

Este 30 de enero en #Bruselas retumbó el clamor por el fin del bloqueo contra #Cuba y por los #PuentesDeAmor en un claro ejemplo de #60DeResistencia pic.twitter.com/ja1IxfLhuw — Embacuba Bélgica (@EmbacubaBelgica) January 30, 2022

As part of the initiatives in rejection of the unilateral blockade, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP, in Spanish) announced on its official website the start of the “Tons of Solidarity against US Blockade” campaign, launched by 57 orgs that cooperate with Cuba.

“The economic US blockade has punished several Cuban generations for over 60 years. It has been tightened with special cruelty since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a vile and unforgettable crime,” Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio live-tweeted.