31 de enero de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuba and the international community call for the end of US blockade

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

On the streets in Cuba and worldwide the call for the lifting of the US blockade still prevails, just days before the 60th anniversary of being such a hostile policy officialized against Cuba.

On Twitter, Cuba´s Foreign Ministry (MINREX, in Spanish) posted that in different cities such as Santa Clara and Bayamo, the Cuban people joined a caravan calling for the end of the economic, commercial and financial US blockade.

“Compatriots residing in Italy and friends of #Cuba build #Bridges of Love and call for the end of the US blockade against Cuba for over 60 years,” MINREX tweeted.

Likewise, the platform posted some actions that will be held in Brussels, this Sunday, where the Brussels Atomium Square once afresh welcomed Cuban residents and Belgians in solidarity, who bearing flags and banners called for the end of the hostile US measures on Cuba.

 As part of the initiatives in rejection of the unilateral blockade, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP, in Spanish) announced on its official website the start of the “Tons of Solidarity against US Blockade” campaign, launched by 57 orgs that cooperate with Cuba.

“The economic US blockade has punished several Cuban generations for over 60 years. It has been tightened with special cruelty since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a vile and unforgettable crime,” Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio live-tweeted.

También te puede gustar

Twenty new lawmakers took office at Cuban Parliament

Glasgow hosts annual event devoted to Cuban cinema

Cuba shows progress in biotechnology and health in Chinese fair

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *