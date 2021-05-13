Cuba hosts Latin American and Caribbean theater players meeting

About 20 artists and scholars are participating on Thursday 13, in the virtual Meeting of the Latin American and Caribbean Theater Players, convened from Cuba by Casa de las Americas in Havana.

The virtual meeting replaces the Mayo Teatral Latin American and Caribbean Theater Season, whose biennial edition was postponed until 2022 due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19.

Since its emergence in 2001, the Mayo Teatral festival became the show season that brings together a representative sample of the regional stage work and arranged different biennial training strategies.

This year, the theatrical event welcomes specialists and scholars, who will debate themes such as scene and challenges inherent to the artistic expression, the affirmation of identity, professional training, organizational methods and the strengthening of inter-regional ties.

Amid the pandemic isolation, the meeting will strengthen a vision of hope for the scene of the future, said the organizers from Casa de las Americas.

The days of the meeting will open as of 10:00 hours, local time.

Founded in 1981, the theater players meeting brings together the movement’s critical planning and multiple themes.