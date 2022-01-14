Cuba hosts in-person International Jazz Plaza Festival

The International Jazz Plaza Festival will be held in-person January 18-23 in three locations, TV transmissions and social media.

A current SARS-CoV-2 spread was about to affect the in-person attendance of the festival, but the organizing committee confirmed that they will hold the event observing all sanitary measures and the public will join live music.

Jazz Plaza director Victor Rodriguez told reporters in Havana that the virus has affected the event so they will maintain TV transmissions and use social media as well as they did last year under the pandemic.

The festival will not have an in-person attendance in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba due to the epidemiological scenario marked by a strong COVID-19 spread.

In Havana the inaugural and the closing sessions of the event will be hosted by the National Theater. The opening will count on the performance by Nachito Herrera and Habana Jazz band along a group of Cuban musicians, who will later be joined by Del Blues a la Timba de la Timba al Jazz, a proposal of Cuban maestro Bobby Carcaces.

International guests include Pianist Jacob Karl Anders (Sweden), Guitarist Dominic Miller (USA), composer and pianist Ray Lema (Congo),and Javier Malosetti and the Colonia Project from Argentina.