14 de enero de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuba hosts in-person International Jazz Plaza Festival

por Agencia Cubana de Noticias

The International Jazz Plaza Festival will be held in-person January 18-23 in three locations, TV transmissions and social media.

A current SARS-CoV-2 spread was about to affect the in-person attendance of the festival, but the organizing committee confirmed that they will hold the event observing all sanitary measures and the public will join live music.

Jazz Plaza director Victor Rodriguez told reporters in Havana that the virus has affected the event so they will maintain TV transmissions and use social media as well as they did last year under the pandemic.

The festival will not have an in-person attendance in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba due to the epidemiological scenario marked by a strong COVID-19 spread.

In Havana the inaugural and the closing sessions of the event will be hosted by the National Theater. The opening will count on the performance by Nachito Herrera and Habana Jazz band along a group of Cuban musicians, who will later be joined by Del Blues a la Timba de la Timba al Jazz, a proposal of Cuban maestro Bobby Carcaces.

International guests include Pianist Jacob Karl Anders (Sweden), Guitarist Dominic Miller (USA), composer and pianist Ray Lema (Congo),and Javier Malosetti and the Colonia Project from Argentina.

También te puede gustar

Cuba reports 824 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Aumenta cifra de mujeres cienfuegueras afiliadas a su organización

President of Cuban Parliament congratulates women’s organization

Cuba aboga por migración ordenada, regular y segura

Cuba advocates for orderly, regular and safe migration

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *