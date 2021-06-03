Cuba honors Raul Castro on his 90 years old anniversary

The president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, today congratulated Army General Raul Castro on his 90th birthday and described him as a benchmark for any communist and revolutionary.

Through his official Twitter account, the head of state pointed out that Raul Castro, brother of blood and ideas of the historical leader Fidel Castro and his best disciple is also a prominent political creator.

Cuando la historia que te precede la protagonizan hombres héroes, guía y símbolo de un pueblo extraordinario que derrotó a un imperio, como #Fidel y #RaúlCastro, la Continuidad es honra y es deber, pero también satisfacción infinita. #Felices90 querido Raúl. pic.twitter.com/usOeS48MDx — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 3, 2021

He pondered the contributions of the leader to the process developed on the island, to the revolutionary ethics, to the partisan work and to the improvement of the government.

‘The work undertaken under his leadership at the head of the country in the last decade is colossal. His legacy of resistance to threats and attacks and in the search for the improvement of our society is paradigmatic, ‘Diaz-Canel emphasized in another tweet.

Similarly, he assured that «when the story that precedes you is starred by heroes, guide and symbol of an extraordinary people that defeated an empire, like Fidel and Raul Castro, continuity is honor and duty, but also infinite satisfaction.”