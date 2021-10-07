The event will promote creativity, improvement and transformation of all sectors of economy throughout the national territory, and demonstrate that, even amid the current complex situation, progress can be made as of the knowledge of the socialist legality and in line with the legislative processes underway.

The Business Guide and the Cuban Observatory of Economic Sciences is presented during the opening session this Thursday, while lectures on the transformations of the country’s all sectors of economy and business management based on innovation and knowledge will be given on Friday.

Since it began in 2021, defined by Cuban authorities as a year of great transformations, the island has implemented a set of measures and actions aimed at boosting the economy, stimulating the productive forces, unleashing productive chains, boosting exports and making work the main source of wealth.

As of January 1, the monetary overhaul was implemented, which included monetary and exchange unification, elimination of excessive subsidies and undue gratuities, as well as the transformation of incomes, a set of measures that cannot be postponed and are essential to progress in the nation’s economic strategy.