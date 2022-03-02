Cuba to hold the 38th edition of the Havana International Fair

The health situation created in the country and the world by this disease prevented in 2020 and 2021 the celebration of the largest commercial exchange in Cuba and the Caribbean, and one of the most prestigious in Latin America, which since 1983 has brought together the national business community and a broad representation of foreign producers and investors.

The head of the Mincex, Rodrigo Malmierca, explained at a press conference that the scenario has changed and that is why the 38th edition of that fair is expected to take place from November 14 to 18 at the Expocuba fairgrounds, in which a large foreign participation is expected, given the confidence in the island market.

Fihav 2022 will be held despite the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, as an excellent business platform, in which the Cuban business system and the new forms of non-state management will be present with a complete sample of productions and patio services, he said.

For five days, all sectors of the Cuban and international economy will show their potential and offers in a space conducive to meetings, business rounds, conferences and seminars, the V Business Forum with potential investors, as well as activities to promote Cuban exports. .

As usual, delegations of each country will be able to celebrate their national days in their respective pavilions, and a virtual business forum will be held for those who cannot travel to Cuba.

The Havana Fair will be open to all businessmen from anywhere in the world, including those from the United States and Cubans residing abroad, of whom a wide participation is expected due to the interest that exists in productive contacts with them, Malmierca specified.

In the 37th edition of that commercial exchange in 2019, more than two thousand representatives of companies from more than 55 countries met at its usual Expocuba headquarters, located about 25 kilometers southeast of the capital.