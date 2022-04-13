Cuba has perfect scenario to hold Turnat 2022

The 13th edition of the Nature Tourism Event (Turnat 2022) to be held in Cuba next September will promote knowledge about an archipelago with many virtues and benefits.

Scheduled for September 20 to 24 and organized by the specialized tourism agency Ecotur, the event attracts hundreds of experts from all over the world dedicated to nature travel.

The news brings joy to this type of sector, because the spaces that this type of tourism takes advantage of can be very favorable, especially at a time when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still beating.

This meeting will be held in western Cuba provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Havana and Mayabeque, together with the special municipality of Isle of Youth.

The event is usually divided into theoretical sessions and several days of hiking and excursions.

Cuba has 200 bays, about 2,000 keys and islets and 588 kilometers of beaches highly reckoned for their importance for tourism.