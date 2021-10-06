Cuba guest of honor to Cervantino de Mexico with Vitier and Van Van

Their compatriots Reyna Hernández and Yadira Pintado (La Reyna y la Real) will share the stage, while Tania Libertad will pay tribute to the Mexican bolero master, Armando Manzanero, who died a victim of COVID-19.

Mexican boleros, hip-hop and traditional Cuban music will be part of the artistic offer that the International Cervantino Festival (FIC), in its 49th edition, will take to the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, as part of the Cervantino Circuit program.

The guests will offer live shows in the venue located in the first section of the Chapultepec Forest, although the FIC will have its usual headquarters in the state of Guanajuato where it will be broadcast from October 13th to the 31st of this month.

Latin jazz, trova, habanera, danzón and contradanza are mixed in this live event, complemented by the voice of the soprano Bárbara Llanes, the percussions of Yaroldi Abreu and the multi instrumentation of Abel Acosta.

Formell and the Van Van will spread the songo, a characteristic rhythm of the 70s in which traditional Cuban son is combined with touches of rock and jazz. This show, under the direction of Samuel Formell, will be on the 17th.

Armando Manzanero’s legacy will be remembered in a concert by Tania Libertad, who through a repertoire of Latin American music will evoke the moments shared with the Mexican bolero master.

With the accompaniment of the Mexican singer-songwriter Joaquina Mertz and the composer Juan Pablo Manzanero, the Peruvian artist will present on the 23rd a fusion of genres such as blues and soul, to share with the audience the representative themes of the Yucatecan artist.

Cubans La Reyna and La Real will share the stage in a concert that seeks to make visible the values ​​and rights of women through the creation of rhymes to the rhythm of hip-hop. They will perform songs from their latest albums, Mírame and Que se queme el arroz, with lyrics that vindicate the female role from personal experiences.

Cervantino Circuit will tour Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Guadalajara, Monterrey, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tlaxcala, Querétaro, and the cities of León and Irapuato, in Guanajuato.