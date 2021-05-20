Cuba works for a new, modern and inclusive Family Code

Vamos a tener un #CódigoDeLasFamilias moderno, que responda a todos los preceptos constitucionales y de avanzada en cuanto a concepción de la familia en #Cuba. Ya trabaja la Comisión encargada de redactarlo. pic.twitter.com/dvPPyRWdo9
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 20, 2021
In addition to the drafting, it is necessary to work on the back-up elements, as well as on the social communication strategy for debating the new Family Code, he added.
Justice Minister Oscar Silveira said that this project draws on science and years of research from universities and national institutions.
Silveira assured that the commission identified 21 pivotal issues for which solutions are already proposed, including marriage and unmarried couple, filiation issues, parent relationships as well as care and protection institutions.