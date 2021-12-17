Cuba extends protection to pregnant and working mothers

The will to expand the rights of pregnant and working mothers in Cuba for a more inclusive model, is validated nowadays in a new regulation that protects employees in each form of management.

The Decree-Law on Working Women’s Maternity and Family Responsibility sought to cover the needs of women, and includes aspects such as ensuring and facilitating medical care during pregnancy, pre- and post-natal rest and breastfeeding.

Other aspects regulated are monetary benefits, from pregnancy until the child reaches its first year of life; and it establishes protection for the father or other relative in charge of the child’s care in the event of the mother’s death.

According to the local newspaper Granma, other benefits include support with funds for parents with sick children or grandparents responsible for their care.

It also grants the right to enjoy the social benefit to the grandparents of a minor whose mother is a student, to help ensure the continuity of studies.

According to Yudelvis Alvarez, legal director of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, although the protection of women belonging to the private sector was reflected in several resolutions, for the first time a maternity law regulates and brings together their rights, regardless of where they work.

The decree-law was published in the Ordinary Official Gazette number 145 of December 14, 2008, and this marked its entry into force.