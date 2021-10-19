19 de octubre de 2021
Cuba expresses solidarity with Bolivia in the face of destabilization

On Tuesday 19, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his country’s solidarity with Bolivian President Luis Arce in the face of destabilizing attempts by that country’s right wing, which included an assassination attempt.
 In his Twitter account, the head of state denounced that these acts were intended to prevent the fulfillment of the popular will expressed at the polls with the return to power of the Movement Towards Socialism a year ago.

Diaz-Canel ‘retweeted’ a message from Telesur’s correspondent in that South American country, Freddy Morales, which reports Arce’s denunciation of the hiring of Colombian and American mercenaries by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez to assassinate him.

That Monday, the Bolivian Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, revealed the plans orchestrated by the right wing in collusion with those foreigners to attempt against Arce’s life. Del Castillo exposed in a press conference that the Government had access to audios, models of contracts and intercepted e-mails that attribute the destabilization plan to Fernando Lopez, former Minister of Defense of the de facto Government of Jeanine Añez.

