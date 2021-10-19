Diaz-Canel ‘retweeted’ a message from Telesur’s correspondent in that South American country, Freddy Morales, which reports Arce’s denunciation of the hiring of Colombian and American mercenaries by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez to assassinate him.

Nuestra solidaridad para el hermano Presidente @LuchoXBolivia y la condena más enérgica al plan de desestabilización que incluía su asesinato para volver a impedir que se cumpliera la voluntad popular. https://t.co/qxSFXnDQJw — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 19, 2021

That Monday, the Bolivian Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, revealed the plans orchestrated by the right wing in collusion with those foreigners to attempt against Arce’s life. Del Castillo exposed in a press conference that the Government had access to audios, models of contracts and intercepted e-mails that attribute the destabilization plan to Fernando Lopez, former Minister of Defense of the de facto Government of Jeanine Añez.