Cuba: Evidence confirms positive impact of pediatric vaccination

Cuba prevented between 50,000 and 70,000 children from suffering COVID-19 during the past months, specialists said during a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

In the usual meeting of the President with scientists involved in the fight against pandemic, it was also reported that pediatric vaccination had an impact so that since the 38th week of 2021 no pediatric deaths from the disease were reported.

So far this year, more than 28,000 children have tested positive and the serious or critical ones do not reach 1%, Lissette Lopez, head of the National Pediatric Group of the Ministry of Public Health, said.

Vicente Vérez, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, said that as a result of a study that allowed evaluating the duration and quality´s impact of the immunization response, the vaccine worked even in the face of a wave of the omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

He added that during the clinical trial, a group of children was administered a booster dose of the Soberana Plus vaccine, the results of which point to the feasibility of advancing with this strategy in the Cuban vaccine-eligible pediatric population.

At the meeting, the Director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, announced two new clinical trials in infants, an intervention in children between one and two years of age and a booster dose for people over 60 years of age and immuno-compromised.

It was also reported that children between 12 and 18 years of age will receive a booster dose six months after completing their vaccination schedule.