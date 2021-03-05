5 de marzo de 2021
Cuba discusses women progress in the fight against COVID-19

Cuba on Thursday 4, discussed its experiences fighting COVID-19 at the forum ‘Feminist approaches on the pandemic and beyond,’ organized by the left-wing group at the European Parliament, according to the local press.
According to Trabajadores daily, deputy Cristina Luna Morales, on behalf of the island’s legislative body, highlighted the role of Cuban women in the fight against this disease, both in the country and their work in the medical brigades abroad.

The Cuban deputy also discussed the implementation of health protocols against the pandemic that facilitated the decrease in the island’s death toll, as compared to other countries of the world.

She also denounced the impact of the US blockade against Cuba and how, despite that policy, Cuba has developed four vaccine candidates for the immunization of the entire population.

According to this daily, the event, broadcast live on the left-wing group’s Youtube channel, was held in the context of the World Women’s Day.

The forum analyzed women’s work in the face of new challenges such as teleworking, the deepening of the digital gap and the thin line between work and private life.

The meeting was attended by Argentina’s Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Victoria Gomez, as well as representatives of European and Latin American unions.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

