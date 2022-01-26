Cuba develops anti-COVID-19 vaccines for children under 2 years old

Cuba is working on a clinical study with the anti-COVID-19 Abdala vaccine in children under two years old, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) reported on Jan 25, on its Twitter account.

Cuba trabaja en un estudio clínico con la vacuna antiCovid-19 Abdala en menores de dos años de edad, ante la amenaza que el virus del SARS-CoV-2 supone para este grupo poblacional.#CubaViveyRenacehttps://t.co/Ya919xFv3z @cubadebatecu — CIGBCuba (@CIGBCuba) January 25, 2022

In view of the threat posed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to this population group, it is necessary to work immediately, according to the entity.

After carrying out a massive immunization campaign for infants over two years old, no deaths reported in this segment, revealed the day before the principal researcher of clinical trials of the Soberana 02 vaccine, Maria Eugenia Toledo.

“In total, 1.6 million children have been vaccinated in this country with two doses of Soberana 02 plus one dose of Soberana Plus at a 28-day interval,” she said.

In addition to the efforts undertaken to protect children, the CIGB is engaged in demonstrating the safety, immunogenicity and long-term effects in the prevention of Covid-19 of the nasal vaccine candidate Mambisa with the Baconao clinical research.

The center also mentioned that this immunogen is applied nasally, does not contain thiomersal and induces the generation of antibodies at the mucosal level where the pathogen enters.

Currently, he added, it is being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial as a booster dose in convalescents.

Precisely during this day, Cuban scientists will talk about the development, regulation and deployment of the anti-COVID-19 preparations (Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus) of this Caribbean nation, during a virtual event organized by the Progressive International organization.

That organization recently recognized that the island has developed its own vaccines, successfully immunized the majority of its population and is now ready to help vaccinate the world.