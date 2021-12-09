Cuba detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant

Cuba has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had traveled from Mozambique, Cuban state media agency ACN reported late on Wednesday 8.
The traveler, a health worker that resides in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, returned to the island on Nov. 27 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, according to the ACN report.
Cuba, a Caribbean island nation whose economy hinges on tourism, sharply eased entry requirements for tourists in mid-November following a successful inoculation drive with domestically developed vaccines. Infections from COVID-19 have dropped off to 1% of their peak, according to a Reuters tally.
Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.