Cuba denounces US persecution to deprive Cuba of fuel oil

The persecution of ships, shipping companies and insurance companies to deprive Cuba of fuel is a criminal action by the United States government, the island’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, denounced on Tuesday 8.

On the social network Twitter, the Foreign Minister explained that in 2019 alone, 53 vessels and 27 companies were blacklisted. He stressed that Washington’s measure persists, and has a significant impact for Cuba, in the context of COVID-19. “The persecution of ships, shipping companies and insurance companies to deprive #Cuba of fuel is a criminal action by the US govt. In 2019 alone, 53 vessels and 27 companies were blacklisted.

The measure persists with a significant impact for the country in the #COVID19 context,” Rodriguez Parrilla wrote. The United States Department of State has continued to expand its List of Restricted Cuban Entities, with which persons subject to US jurisdiction are prohibited from carrying out operations.

Mainly, they include companies linked to the country’s retail network, the supply system of the most important needs for the economy and the population, all the hotel facilities in the nation and several institutions of the financial sector.

According to the general director of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), Vivian Herrera Cid, in 2021 there was an exodus of the shipping companies MCC and Zim, which expressed that they would not work more with Cuba to avoid problems due to the blocking effect.

According to official figures, the losses of Cuba due to this unilateral policy in the last five years, were up to 17 billion dollars, and the accumulated damage in six decades reaches 147 billion, and the value of gold, one trillion 337 billion. The General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) reaffirmed in June 2021 its support for the resolution to end the blockade, with 184 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions.