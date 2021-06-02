Cuba denounces at UNESCO blockade’s impact on culture

Cuba denounced on June 1st, at United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO) the consequences of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the cultural sector, and the intensification of that policy in times of COVID-19.

In 2020 alone, the sector reported damages of more than 14 million 400 thousand dollars, said the island’s Deputy Minister of Culture Fernando Leon, speaking at the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The official stressed in the virtual forum that Cuba has had to deal with the double impact of the health crisis and the blockade applied by Washington for 60 years, a siege intensified with 240 measures by Donald Trump’s administration (2017-2021).

According to Leon, this policy considerably affects the living conditions of all Cubans, harms their cultural and social development, hinders cooperation with other nations and causes incalculable human damage.

In addition to the blockade, the deputy minister denounced the financing from the United States of hostile actions against the Caribbean country, aimed at subverting the political, economic and social order.

Likewise, he called attention to the prevailing political and social order on the planet, which he described as unjust, as it is more concerned with obtaining economic and material benefits than with human survival, even in a scenario of health crisis.

Regarding Cuba’s actions in 2020 and so far this year in the cultural sector, the deputy minister mentioned at the UNESCO forum those aimed at the efficient use of new technologies and the design and implementation of numerous alternatives for the circulation of art and literature, with emphasis on teenagers and young people.