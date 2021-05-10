11 de mayo de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba denounces impact of the US blockade on food security

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez emphasized on Monday 10, that the US blockade is responsible for the effects on food security on the island.

Through his Twitter account, the headline mentioned that the report ‘WFP Global Update on COVID-19’ of the United Nations World Food Program also accuses the northern siege in this regard.

‘This genocidal policy that seeks to bend our sovereign will due to hunger and necessity must cease,’ added the Foreign Minister.

Recently, the Foreign Ministry reported that the US economic war on the agri-food sector on the island has caused an impact of over 428 million dollars in the period between April 2019 and March 2020.

In fact, during an international solidarity meeting, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mauri Hechavarria, assured that ‘the blockade, intensified by the Trump administration, is real, constitutes the main obstacle to development in agriculture and makes it difficult to achieve goals for sustainable development’.

Despite the rejection of the international community, this economic, commercial and financial siege has continued for more than six decades.

According to a report prepared by the Caribbean nation, losses between April 2019 and March 2020 exceeded five billion dollars (five thousand 570.3 million) for the first time, even without accounting for the damages caused during the pandemic of COVID-19.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

