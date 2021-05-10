Cuba denounces impact of the US blockade on food security

El Programa Mundial de Alimentos, en su informe «WFP Global Update on COVID-19», revela al bloqueo de EEUU como responsable de afectaciones a la seguridad alimentaria de Cuba.
Debe cesar esta política genocida q pretende doblegar nuestra voluntad soberana por hambre y necesidad. pic.twitter.com/ZB6wh7rMdf
— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 10, 2021
‘This genocidal policy that seeks to bend our sovereign will due to hunger and necessity must cease,’ added the Foreign Minister.
Recently, the Foreign Ministry reported that the US economic war on the agri-food sector on the island has caused an impact of over 428 million dollars in the period between April 2019 and March 2020.
In fact, during an international solidarity meeting, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mauri Hechavarria, assured that ‘the blockade, intensified by the Trump administration, is real, constitutes the main obstacle to development in agriculture and makes it difficult to achieve goals for sustainable development’.
Despite the rejection of the international community, this economic, commercial and financial siege has continued for more than six decades.
According to a report prepared by the Caribbean nation, losses between April 2019 and March 2020 exceeded five billion dollars (five thousand 570.3 million) for the first time, even without accounting for the damages caused during the pandemic of COVID-19.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)