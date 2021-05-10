Cuba denounces impact of the US blockade on food security

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez emphasized on Monday 10, that the US blockade is responsible for the effects on food security on the island.

El Programa Mundial de Alimentos, en su informe «WFP Global Update on COVID-19», revela al bloqueo de EEUU como responsable de afectaciones a la seguridad alimentaria de Cuba. Debe cesar esta política genocida q pretende doblegar nuestra voluntad soberana por hambre y necesidad. pic.twitter.com/ZB6wh7rMdf — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 10, 2021

Through his Twitter account, the headline mentioned that the report ‘WFP Global Update on COVID-19’ of the United Nations World Food Program also accuses the northern siege in this regard.