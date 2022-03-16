Cuba denounces at UN Human Rights Council US-promoted terrorist acts

Cuba denounced at the UN Human Rights Council the impunity of the terrorist acts promoted by the United States against the island and demanded the end of this practice.

In the continuation of the debates of the 49th session of the Human Rights Council, the Cuban diplomat Mirthia Julia Brossard repudiated the fact that individuals and groups based in the southern state of Florida make use digital platforms and social networks to call for violence and terrorism to attack Cuba.

“We also reiterate the denunciation of the terrorist attacks committed against our embassies in Washington and Paris, in 2020 and 2021, respectively, Brossard stated in a dialogue with Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.

Brossard ratified Cuba’s commitment to fighting terrorism and recalled the historical position of rejection and condemnation of all terrorist acts, methods and practices in all their forms and manifestations.

“Cuba has never allowed and will never allow its territory to be used for the organization of such actions,” she stressed.

The diplomat pointed out that the mentions in the report of the Special Rapporteur to the situation in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp have nothing to do with the Cuban government.