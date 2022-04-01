Cuba denies false rumor about issue of passports

A statement posted on the website of that institution, attached to Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior (MININT) informs that new false and ill-intended information about alleged obstacles for people under 40 years of age to apply for an ordinary passport at the MININT offices across the country is circulating.

In this regard, the DIIE reiterates that the means and formalities under the law to apply for a passport are still valid.

It also called on Cubans to disregard any information that is not published on official channels by relevant authorities.

The statement points out that the Cuban passport is an ID and citizenship document that is granted to Cuban residents in Cuba and abroad who apply for it.