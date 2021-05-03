Cuba conveys condolences to China for windstorm damage

Lamentamos la pérdida de vidas humanas y daños materiales causados por los fuertes vendavales que azotaron la provincia de Jiangsu, al este de China.
Nuestras más sentidas condolencias al gobierno y pueblo de este hermano país. pic.twitter.com/x0LlDx8OIh
— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 3, 2021
According to official reports, 11 people died, 102 suffered injuries and more than 13 thousand were affected as a result of the gale in the city of Nantong, belonging to said demarcation.
Preliminary calculations also point to millionaire damage to home roofs, electrical networks and other infrastructure works.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)