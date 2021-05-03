3 de mayo de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba conveys condolences to China for windstorm damage

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday 3, conveyed condolences to the Government and people of China for the effects of strong winds in the province of Jiangsu, in the east of the Asian nation.
In his official Twitter account, the Cuban FM wrote: ‘We regret the loss of human life and material damage’ caused by the strong winds.

According to official reports, 11 people died, 102 suffered injuries and more than 13 thousand were affected as a result of the gale in the city of Nantong, belonging to said demarcation.

Preliminary calculations also point to millionaire damage to home roofs, electrical networks and other infrastructure works.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Twenty new lawmakers took office at Cuban Parliament

Cuba informa 26 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en el país

Cuba reports 26 new positive cases, no deaths and 27 medical discharges

Oscars set new standards of representation and inclusion for eligible movies

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *