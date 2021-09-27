It will include theoretical activities with lectures, panels and symposiums on topics such as: clinical-pathology, entomology-vector control, epidemiology, community participation, social determinants and virology/immunology.

Cuba participates and was coordinator from 2010 to 2018 of the Network of Arbovirus Diagnostic Laboratories of the Americas, which directs its efforts to strengthen laboratory diagnosis and surveillance of arboviruses in the Americas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared this disease among the 10 most important diseases at international level and international data show that more than a third of the world’s inhabitants are at risk of being infected.

On August 26, the world commemorated the International Dengue Day with a call to prevent the infection and control mosquito populations with measures such as the elimination of solid and liquid waste and possible breeding sites.