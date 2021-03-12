Cuba to continue working on irregular migration prevention

#Cuba insta a prevenir las trágicas consecuencias de la migración irregular e insegura.@CubaMINREX realiza todos los esfuerzos para garantizar atención consular a ciudadanos cubanos rescatados y apoyar búsqueda de desaparecidos en naufragio de embarcación en aguas bahamesas. pic.twitter.com/a8AYLk7Gfn
— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 12, 2021
Cuba rigorously fulfills its obligations under said agreement, and bravely fights acts of violence and migration crimes such as human and illegal migrant trafficking.
Foreign Ministry´s statement indicated the suspension of visas process and granting at the US Consulate in Havana and the transfer of proceedings to third countries as one of the incentives for irregular migration, as well as the validity of the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act and Washington’s failure to comply with its commitment to grant minimum 20,000 migrant visas per year.
The statement detailed the events that occurred at the beginning of March when a group of people involved in an illegal boatlift were shipwrecked close to the Bahamas, where one of them died and others disappeared.
To date, an individual who was sent back to Cuba as an alleged emigrant by the United States Coast Guard, is subject to judicial process.
(Taken from Prensa)