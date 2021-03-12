12 de marzo de 2021
Cuba to continue working on irregular migration prevention

Cuba will continue working on preventing irregular, unsafe and disorderly migration as well as events that endanger human life, the country´s Foreign Ministry reported.
Cuba´s Foreign Ministry also urged the United States to take all measures to avoid these tragic events and reaffirms its commitment to the Joint Declaration on immigration matters, signed on January 12, 2017.

Cuba rigorously fulfills its obligations under said agreement, and bravely fights acts of violence and migration crimes such as human and illegal migrant trafficking.

Foreign Ministry´s statement indicated the suspension of visas process and granting at the US Consulate in Havana and the transfer of proceedings to third countries as one of the incentives for irregular migration, as well as the validity of the 1966 Cuban Adjustment Act and Washington’s failure to comply with its commitment to grant minimum 20,000 migrant visas per year.

The statement detailed the events that occurred at the beginning of March when a group of people involved in an illegal boatlift were shipwrecked close to the Bahamas, where one of them died and others disappeared.

To date, an individual who was sent back to Cuba as an alleged emigrant by the United States Coast Guard, is subject to judicial process.

