Cuba considers offensive US sanctions policy

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, subscribed on Twitter that it is ‘an offense to the international community and a mockery to the peoples’.

He considered this is even more offensive for peoples like Cuba, suffering from the abuse represented by the blockade accompanied by unilateral coercive measures.

Report on economic & financial sanctions review by Pres Biden administration is outrage vs intl. community & mockery of peoples, like the Cuban, that suffer from an abusive blockade with most comprehensive and longest-lasting unilateral coercive measures system of the world. pic.twitter.com/FxWld5rZw0 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 19, 2021



The White House released a report on modifications, to make them more effective, to punishments against countries like Venezuela, Iran, China and Cuba, among others.

Authorities indicated that penalties will be more rigorous.

The key for us is to make sure we are in a place where sanctions can be as effective as possible, a senior Treasury official told reporters.

He stressed that sanctions will continue to be a crucial part of US foreign policy.