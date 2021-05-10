11 de mayo de 2021
Cuba congratulates Russia on anniversary of victory against fascism

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday congratulated the people and government of Russia on the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War against fascism.
On Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy stressed the importance of the date for Cuba and the world.
‘Cordial congratulations to the Russian government and people on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War against fascism. We Cubans always remember with admiration that transcendental event,’ he tweeted.

The date, known as Victory Day, commemorates the triumph of the Soviet Union and the troops of the Allied countries over Nazi Germany in World War II (1939-1945).

In addition to Russia, most of the countries that were formerly Soviet republics, also protagonists and victims in the confrontation with fascism, commemorate the event.

Some Russian cities played a more prominent role in the fight against Nazi aggression: at present, 27 cities have the title of Hero City and 30 have the title of Military Glory, and military parades are also arranged in these cities.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

