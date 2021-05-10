Cuba congratulates Russia on anniversary of victory against fascism

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday congratulated the people and government of Russia on the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War against fascism.

On Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy stressed the importance of the date for Cuba and the world.

‘Cordial congratulations to the Russian government and people on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War against fascism. We Cubans always remember with admiration that transcendental event,’ he tweeted.