Cuba congratulates Russia on anniversary of victory against fascism

Cordiales felicitaciones al gobierno y pueblo rusos por el 76 aniversario de la Victoria en la Gran Guerra Patria contra el fascismo.
Los cubanos siempre recordamos con admiración ese acontecimiento trascendental. pic.twitter.com/OBTaZQDdsp
— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 9, 2021
The date, known as Victory Day, commemorates the triumph of the Soviet Union and the troops of the Allied countries over Nazi Germany in World War II (1939-1945).
In addition to Russia, most of the countries that were formerly Soviet republics, also protagonists and victims in the confrontation with fascism, commemorate the event.
Some Russian cities played a more prominent role in the fight against Nazi aggression: at present, 27 cities have the title of Hero City and 30 have the title of Military Glory, and military parades are also arranged in these cities.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)