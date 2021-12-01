Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, congratulated on Nov 30, the National Institute of Pedagogical Sciences (ICCP by its Spanish acronym), which celebrates its 45th anniversary.
return to classes after the pandemic or the improvement of pedagogical training.It is not by chance that they have been awarded the Labor Prowess flag, the Cuban head of state pointed out.
El Instituto Central de Ciencias Pedagógicas cumple 45 años de fundado, en medio de tareas urgentes como el regreso a las aulas luego de la pandemia o el perfeccionamiento de la formación pedagógica. No por azar han sido merecedores de la bandera de Proeza Laboral. ¡Felicidades! pic.twitter.com/33uGvFC0c4
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 30, 2021
The ICCP has the mission of proposing, directing and executing research projects aimed at the continuous improvement and transformation of the National Education System and the improvement of its quality.
In addition, it contributes to the scientific and academic training of Cuban and other nationalities’ executives and teachers.
