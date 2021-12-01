On Twitter, the Cuban leader stressed that this anniversary of the ICCP occurs in the midst of urgent tasks such as the

return to classes after the pandemic or the improvement of pedagogical training.It is not by chance that they have been awarded the Labor Prowess flag, the Cuban head of state pointed out.

The ICCP has the mission of proposing, directing and executing research projects aimed at the continuous improvement and transformation of the National Education System and the improvement of its quality.

In addition, it contributes to the scientific and academic training of Cuban and other nationalities’ executives and teachers.