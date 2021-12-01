1 de diciembre de 2021
Cuban President congratulates Institute of Pedagogical Sciences on its 45th anniversary

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, congratulated on Nov 30,  the National Institute of Pedagogical Sciences (ICCP by its Spanish acronym), which celebrates its 45th anniversary.

On Twitter, the Cuban leader stressed that this anniversary of the ICCP occurs in the midst of urgent tasks such as the
return to classes after the pandemic or the improvement of pedagogical training.It is not by chance that they have been awarded the Labor Prowess flag, the Cuban head of state pointed out.


The ICCP has the mission of proposing, directing and executing research projects aimed at the continuous improvement and transformation of the National Education System and the improvement of its quality.

In addition, it contributes to the scientific and academic training of Cuban and other nationalities’ executives and teachers.

