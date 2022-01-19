19 de enero de 2022
Inglés | English

Cuba congratulates new President of the European Parliament

por Prensa Latina

The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, congratulated on Jan 18, MEP Roberta Metsola, on her election as the new president of the European Parliament (EP).

I convey my sincere congratulations on behalf of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba and on mine, said Lazo in a letter sent to Metsola, who succeeds David Sassoli, who died on January 10.

The president of the Cuban Parliament reiterated his willingness to dialogue on a permanent manner, on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual respect, and ratified the expression of his highest consideration.

Metsola, a 43-year-old native of Malta, will be the third woman to preside over the Europarliament, after Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine.

También te puede gustar

Cuba uses ozone as a complement therapy in the treatment of COVID-19

Cuban artists denounce campaign against Havana Biennial

Unesco recomienda medidas para paliar impacto de COVID-19 en museos

UNESCO recommends measures to mitigate COVID-19 impact on museums

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *