Cuba congratulates new President of the European Parliament

I convey my sincere congratulations on behalf of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba and on mine, said Lazo in a letter sent to Metsola, who succeeds David Sassoli, who died on January 10.

The president of the Cuban Parliament reiterated his willingness to dialogue on a permanent manner, on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual respect, and ratified the expression of his highest consideration.

Metsola, a 43-year-old native of Malta, will be the third woman to preside over the Europarliament, after Simone Veil and Nicole Fontaine.