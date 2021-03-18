18 de marzo de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba condemns US campaign against Soberana 02 vaccine

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuban media condemned on Wednesday 17, a new Miami campaign to discredit Soberana 02 vaccine candidate.
According to the national television, youtuber Alexander Otaola claimed last week that this Cuban vaccine candidate (Soberana 02), currently in phase III of its clinical trial, would be causing negative reactions in children, to whom it was allegedly applied.

The television report recalled that no Cuban minors were vaccinated in any of Soberana 02´s three phases of clinical trials or in any of phases through which the other Cuban vaccine candidates, since these candidates have not been approved to be applied in minors.

On this issue, Dagmar Garcia, Research head of Finlay Vaccine Institute, told that to vaccinate minors it is critical to firstly prove safety and immunogenicity in adults.

She explained that clinical trial is designed in minors, to be assessed in coming weeks.

Dagmar Garcia also explained that this clinical trial will be applied in children (from 5 to 18 years of age) split in two age groups, first those from 12 to 18 years of age, although its application date will depend on the review and approval of the clinical research protocol.

The scientist assured that once safety and immunogenicity have been checked, it will not be necessary to wait for the conclusion of Soberana 02´s phase III to start similar proceedings for minors.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuba revitalizes its economy in the face of COVID-19

La gratitud y el abrazo sentido a la familia cubana: Mensaje de felicitación al pueblo de Cuba del presidente Miguel Díaz-Canel

Cuban President underscores Cuba’s progress despite complex situation

COVID-19 Diagnóstico y Epidemiología

Cuba reports 893 new positive cases of COVID-19

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *