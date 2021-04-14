Cuba condemns attack on Natanz uranium enrichment complex in Iran

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday condemned the recent attack on the Natanz complex, in Iran, which that nation’s authorities are blaming on Israel.

#Cuba condemns the attack against the Natanz compound in #Iran, perpetrated by those who oppose the lifting of US sanctions against the Iranian people. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 13, 2021

In a tweet, the Cuban foreign minister claimed that the attack was ‘perpetrated by those who oppose the lifting of US sanctions against the Iranian people.’