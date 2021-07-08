Cuba condemns assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday regretted the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse , strongly condemning such an act of violence.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel sent a message of condolences to the president’s family and ‘to the sisterly Haitian nation,’ and called for peace.

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento del Presidente de la República de Haití, Jovenel Moïse. Condenamos enérgicamente el hecho violento que causó su muerte. Enviamos nuestras condolencias a familiares y al hermano pueblo haitiano. Hacemos un llamado a la paz. — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 7, 2021 On Wednesday 7th, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed on a press release Moise’s assassination at his residence, in the early morning, at the hands of an armed command made up of Spanish-speaking people.