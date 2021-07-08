8 de julio de 2021
Asesinan a presidente de Haití
Inglés | English

Cuba condemns assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina
Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday regretted the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, strongly condemning such an act of violence.
On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel sent a message of condolences to the president’s family and ‘to the sisterly Haitian nation,’ and called for peace.

On Wednesday 7th, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed on a press release Moise’s assassination at his residence, in the early morning, at the hands of an armed command made up of Spanish-speaking people.

Due to the incident, the president’s wife, Martine Marie Etienne Joseph, was wounded, but died in the hospital where she had been treated.

Latin American rulers and relevant figures in the region rejected the assassination, among them Bolivia’s President Luis Arce; Colombia’s Head of State, Ivan Duque; and his Dominican Republic’s counterpart, Luis Abinader.

The current president of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Gaston Browne, summoned for today its member States to discuss the situation in Haiti.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister expressed his dismay at the incidents, and described the attack in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, as regrettable.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

National Bank of Cuba dedicates series of coins to Alicia Alonso

The Arctic is not freezing in October for the first time on record

Canadian airline OWG will start flights to Cuba in November

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *