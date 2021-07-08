Cuba condemns assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento del Presidente de la República de Haití, Jovenel Moïse. Condenamos enérgicamente el hecho violento que causó su muerte. Enviamos nuestras condolencias a familiares y al hermano pueblo haitiano. Hacemos un llamado a la paz.
On Wednesday 7th, Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed on a press release Moise’s assassination at his residence, in the early morning, at the hands of an armed command made up of Spanish-speaking people.
Due to the incident, the president’s wife, Martine Marie Etienne Joseph, was wounded, but died in the hospital where she had been treated.
Latin American rulers and relevant figures in the region rejected the assassination, among them Bolivia’s President Luis Arce; Colombia’s Head of State, Ivan Duque; and his Dominican Republic’s counterpart, Luis Abinader.
The current president of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Gaston Browne, summoned for today its member States to discuss the situation in Haiti.
Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister expressed his dismay at the incidents, and described the attack in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, as regrettable.