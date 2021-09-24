24 de septiembre de 2021
Inglés | English

Cuba completes COVID-19 vaccines production for the emtire population

Prensa Latinapor Prensa Latina

Cuban biopharmaceutical industry has completed the production of all the necessary doses of its own COVID-19  vaccines to immunize the entire population in 2021, its executives declared on Sept 23.

 We have completed the production of all the doses of vaccines that we need to immunize our population. The challenge was great, but we did it, Eduardo Martinez, director of BioCubaFarma, wrote on his official Twitter account.

He commented that the Cuban strategy to create its own vaccines, based on the country’s capabilities, worked. We were able to develop more than one vaccine and manufacture the doses we need in record time and under difficult conditions, he said in another tweet.

Cuba developed five COVID-19  vaccine candidates, three of which have received emergency use authorization from the regulatory agency: Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus from the Finlay Vaccines Institute, and Abdala, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB).

Mass vaccination started in May, first in territories and risk groups, then to the provinces and now in the pediatric population from two to 18 years of age.

Cuba is facing a delicate epidemiological situation in the control of the disease with daily contagion that exceed 8,000 cases, and for the scientific community and health authorities it is vital to immunize almost all Cubans to minimize the transmission of the virus.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Public Health, 18,752,564 doses of both vaccines have been administered in Cuba.

One dose has been received by 8,537,572 people, and 5,547,792 people have already received the second dose, while 4.6 million Cubans have completed the vaccination scheme of three doses.

Prensa Latina

Agencia Informativa Latinoamericana Prensa Latina (PL). Surgió en La Habana, Cuba, el 16 de junio de 1959. Posee 32 oficinas en igual número de países, la mayoría en América Latina, considerada su entorno esencial para el trabajo.

Ver todas las entradas de Prensa Latina →

También te puede gustar

Cuba began demanding negative PCR from international travelers

Fruitful meeting between Cuba and WHO on COVID-19 vaccines

Cuban President rejects new US sanctions against the country

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *