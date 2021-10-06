Cuba commemorates Day of Victims of State Terrorism

The 24 members of the Cuban junior fencing team, who were returning to their country after successfully competing in the 4th Central American and Caribbean Championship of that sport, held in Venezuela, died in that sabotage, known in history as the Crime of Barbados.

A total of 57 Cubans, 11 Guyanese and five North Koreans were killed, as a consequence of that explosion.

That attack caused international repudiation, especially in Cuba, where millions of people united in multiplied grief, with an energetic and virile demand for justice.

However, this was not the only act of State terrorism suffered by this Caribbean nation, which has been a victim of those actions orchestrated by the United States for decades.

According to the document Demand of the Cuban people to the US Government for economic damages, Washington’s covert operations began in 1959, and since then, thousands of acts of sabotage have been organized, executed and financed.

They includes economic, military, biological, psychological, diplomatic, media and espionage attacks and attempts to assassinate leaders, in addition to the systematic tightening of the blockade, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to press reports, at least 3,478 Cubans have died and 2,099 other people were maimed for life, as a result of Washington’s violent plans against the island.