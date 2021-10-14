Cuba celebrates World Standardization Day

The general director of the National Standardization Office of Cuba, Nancy Fernandez, made statements to the press on the occasion of the anniversary explaining that this issue is gaining more importance every day, since it is impossible to conceive modernity without technical standards.

‘Any sector of the economy and society will function better by taking into account the requirements of good practices,’ Fernandez said.

In her opinion, it is vital to achieve harmonization with greater inclusion and the consensus of all parties.

‘What defines a good rule is the consensus of society, because once it is approved it must be met, but always to protect citizens,’ Dr. Fernandez went on to state.

‘It is regrettable to invest time, material financial resources and inputs in a product, and not have the good respond to the needs of the population because the norms are not observed,’ she added.

80 Cuban regulations were approved this year, which are part of various prioritized policies and programs, mainly in food, clinical laboratories, construction, oil, agricultural machinery, among others.