International Workers’ Day, May 1, 2022, finally gets here, with joy and a constant labor spirit in key socio-economic sectors, and in other new fields, strengthened by the unity of the people.

The squares will be filled with hundreds of thousands of committed Cubans, in this first massive parade after the outbreak of the pandemic.

The cheers, the slogans, the songs and the joys will burst again as it has been tradition in a rain of colors in which the patriotic tones will predominate.

But it must be a march that in spite of everything does not forget that the disease has not yet been defeated, although it has been controlled in a hopeful and encouraging way. A conscious march.

The main slogan for this event, which in the island is always a celebration: Cuba lives and works, summarizes the spirit of a nation whose children are going through a stage aggravated by the pain of the human losses caused by the COVID-19 and the obstacles of the blockade imposed by the United States, which have increased.

In this spiritual and material growth that the Cuban people have decided to continue building, it is very clear that it is a full life and not a pitiful survival that is conceived and such an endeavor will only be achieved with the attachment to creative and persistent work on a daily basis.

That is why the main goals of workers and farmers, as well as of the new social actors involved in today’s life, have at their core the creation of goods.

Those who attend the First of May celebration will reaffirm it, and issues such as food production, the increase of productivity in industries and its linkage to other related springs, are among the main axes of their current actions.

In addition, among the objectives in the proletarian view is to redouble efforts, which should be enormous, to recover the sugar harvest, a flagship sector within the national life that in recent times has evidenced a decline.

For the Cuban Workers’ Union and especially for the members of that key sector, it is a matter of honor that the sugarcane harvest should once again play a leading role in the shortest possible time, in addition to the promotion of important fields such as tourism, the current driving force of the economy; the production of medicines and others already established in the medium and long-term development projects.

Cubans know and do not forget that although their country eliminated inequality and social injustice since January 1, 1959, the First of May also has a spirit of persevering struggle. It is given in homage to the Chicago Martyrs, those workers’ heroes assassinated between 1886 and 1887, as a result of fierce struggles to achieve the eight-hour workday, bestially repressed at that time.

The country is living a crucial moment in which the economic and social take-off should be emerging, in spite of the increasing economic and financial blockade that has hindered development for 60 years, a goal that does not allow resting.

However, there are successes and achievements that expand the hearts and pride of the compatriots and give encouragement.

The workers, the people, have seen in recent times the implementation of the most sinister plans by their enemies, such as the failed attempts to overthrow socialism with the events of last July 11 and the intensification of their lying and manipulative political-ideological campaigns to subvert the constitutional order.

Fortunately, within the labor rows of the country there are more and more young people with their eyes wide open to detect and combat the enemy’s influence, be it brutal or subtle, as they tend to make it reach their fellow countrymen.

It is a patriotic movement that will continue growing and will be compensated by goals achieved in the midst of generous acts of solidarity and full of Cuban spirit.

Of course, this First of May will once again ratify the enormous gratitude of the most humble to the health sector, especially to the doctors, nurses and service personnel who attended and saved lives in the red zones.

Scientists will be congratulated once again, since they are responsible for the creation of several Cuban vaccines, whose application, at present to more than 90 % of the country’s population, has reversed the disastrous state in which we were plunged in the middle of last year, due to the irreparable loss of lives, although Cuba never reached the catastrophic indexes of other nations.

Meanwhile, workers will accompany and support the efforts of the nation’s leadership to reduce inflation that affects the purchasing power of the population’s income, a priority objective these days.

It will also be a celebration characterized by the progress of the intense movement of renovation and transformation of thousands of Cuban neighborhoods, especially those considered the most vulnerable, which exhibited the ravages of long years punished by problems that seemed almost impossible to solve.

Under the leadership of its President and multiple decision-making factors, but above all with the enthusiastic contribution of its inhabitants, in recent months social environments such as public roads, housing, medical offices, schools, squares and parks, and cultural and recreational institutions have been reborn.

The climate and the acceptance generated from this enthroned style of work has revealed the enormous potential that exists when the political will and the dedication of the masses further refine their mechanisms of unity and project creation.

The President has said it, it is the people who monitor the quality and suggest their needs. It is obvious that this is only the beginning.

Cubans are going for more